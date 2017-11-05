Transcript for New Jersey neighborhood on lockdown for 35 hours

Next tonight here, breaking developments in the deadly standoff in Trenton, New Jersey. A neighborhood on lockdown for 35 hours. A bystander killed in the cross fire. ABC's gio Benitez at the scene. Reporter: A S.W.A.T. Team and snipers scrambling in a new Jersey neighborhood on lockdown. Heavily armored vehicles moving into position during the deadly 35-hour standoff. Police now reviewing this video capturing the heated first exchange, three local deputies injured, a bystander taking fire. Police officers trying to pull him to safety. But he later died. The chaos erupting Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals executing a warrant to tyleeb Reese. Immediately after you heard that second knock, it was boom, bang, bang, bang. Reporter: S.W.A.T. Teams and negotiators trying to get the suspect out without more violence. Come on back. There's nothing we can't fix. Reporter: And overnight, police firing tear gas to try to get him out. Tonight, after nearly two days on edge, Reese sure renders to authorities. And David, police tried everything to get Reese to come out. Even using sound cannons. Now, he'll likely face some very serious charges after this 35-hour standoff, especially after that bystander's death. David? Gio, thank you. Next, this evening, we are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.