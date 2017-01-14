Transcript for Teen Kidnapped 18 Years Ago as a Baby Returns to Her Birth Family

We want to turn to that heartbreaking kidnapping. A baby taken at birth 18 years ago, and now a family reunion. The only mother she has known behind bars. Accused of snatching that child from a delivery ward nearly two decades ago. What we're learning about that case and the face to face meeting many believed would never happen. ABC's Eva pilgrim has the latest. Reporter: Tonight, baby kamiyah reuniting with her family 18 years after being kidnapped. Her father grateful. First meeting was beautiful. It was wonderful. Reporter: Their daughter, kamiyah Mobley was just eight hours old with a woman posing as a nurse snuck her out of a hospital. I want to know where my baby is at. I want my baby back. Reporter: Police launched an all-out search and it's even featured on "America's most wanted." A tip led authorities to Gloria Williams. She was charged in the kidnapping after DNA testing proved kamiyah's identity. This is not a hearing of guilt of innocence. Reporter: In Williams' court appearance, kamiyah shows support for Williams using the name she gave her. I'm Alexis. Reporter: The 18-year-old breaks down, consoled by loved ones. And then walks over to the only mother she has ever known and says, I love you. I love you. Reporter: Those close toast Alexis say she is strong, but needs some time. She is processing everything. And she is going to probably have to take this day by day. Reporter: Tonight Williams is behind bars. Here in South Carolina, authorities plan on extraditing her back to Florida, but that could take up to 20 days. Cecilia. Okay, Eva.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.