Transcript for Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual assault

The famous actress and model, Kate Upton breaking her silence tonight about a sexual assault by a fashion name when she was just 18. Linzie Janis with the ABC news exclusive. Reporter: It was the campaign that launched her superstar career, but tonight, Kate Upton says when she was getting her first big break with "Guess" at just 18 years old, Paul Marciano sexually assaulted her. It made me question what I was doing, how I was putting myself out there to be treated in this away. Reporter: Upton telling "Time," Marciano forcibly grabbed my breast. After I pushed him away, he said, I'm making sure they are real. I had to go through this moment where I was, like, that's not my fault. That's his fault. That is his way of acting and I had to empower myself again. Reporter: Marciano calls her claims preposterous and says she has never been ae loan with the model. It speaks to how he has treated these allegations in the past, but that's not how it works anymore, and we're being hurt. Reporter: Guess is taking these allegations seriously, and they have launched an investigation into his conduct. Thank you for that swer view.

