Next tonight, a 44-year-old father of four is in custody after allegedly disappearing to Mexico with a young girl. Kevin Esterly now in Miami, facing possible extradition after his arrest in Mexico. The teen now home safe in Pennsylvania. But there are still questions about the suspect, and the charges he may face. He's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a freshly minted mugshot for this married father of four, arrested after leaving the country with this Pennsylvania teen. Mexican officials say 16-year-old Amy Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly were located in Puerto morelos, Mexico, ending a nearly two-week international manhunt. Esterly, detained in front of an apartment complex, now in a Miami jail, awaiting extradition. Authorities confirming Amy is unharmed and in good health, reunited with her mother in Allentown. This, as new details emerge about Esterly's alleged relationship with Amy, his eldest daughter's close friend. It grew to be a situation where Kevin was taking Amy out of school on a regular basis, pretending to be a father figure, but it was more than that. Reporter: Esterly's wife Stacey speaking to ABC news through her attorney. Claiming she repeatedly confronted her husband about the teen. It was reaching a breaking point. Reporter: Esterly now faces a third-degree felony charge of interference with the custody of a child. Police are not ruling out additional charges. Tom? Erielle, thank you. We head overseas to an

