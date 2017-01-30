Transcript for At Least 6 Killed in Terror Attack at Quebec Mosque

We are also learning more tonight about the terror north of the boarder be attack targeting Muslims inside a mosque killing six worshippers injuring eight others. Tonight a suspect just charged as we learn now more about the motive ABC's GOP leaders in Quebec city tonight. The shots rang out during the secret evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic cultural center with fifty worshippers inside one witness telling ABC news that he heard someone shouting. And then people couldn't. Bill contract to people for understanding our lumps in Ukraine. When. Well. Six were killed more than a dozen injured five critically. Police arresting this man 47 year old Alexander biz Annette a student at a nearby university. Another man detained near the scene later determined to be a witness and not a suspect the timing the hard to ignore the attack after president trumps immigration crackdown. The attack sending shock waves through the community. The moss vice president breaking down in tears during a press conference with officials. This. Was a group of innocence. Targeted. For practicing their faith. Make no mistake. This was a terrorist attack. The mosque in Quebec has been targeted before just this past summer a pig's head was left on its doorstep during the holy month of Ramadan. President Donald Trump offering condolences to prime minister Trudeau who had this message for the attacker. The people who committed these acts mean to test our resolve and weaken our values. We will not. Close our minds. We will open our hearts. And David tonight here in Quebec were learning more about that alleged shooter a former classmate described them as anti immigrant. There's a net now faces six counts of first degree murder. Five counts of attempted murder and police believe he was the lone wolf.

