Transcript for Lakers called up 11-year minor league veteran

Finally tonight , Amer strong. The ear-old rookie, a star ten S in the making,aing for his chance. And when he got it?well, here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: After 11 years in the minors -- ram has to get rf it. He does. And it'sd! Reporter: Andre Ingram the call of a lifetime F L.A. Lakers. It was the surprising him as meeting. The L.A. Lakers want to call P and sign you the rest of the season. W Reporten Magic Johnson was in the room. I apprecithat. Thank you. Reporter: In's first callwas to his wife. She's screamin you guys can hear it. Reporter: This guy's 32 years old, with gray in his hair. The picture of never giving up on you dream. He's a forme physics M who and now, he'sber 20. Welcome to the NBA, Andre Ingram. Reportee was on fire, scorin9 points, including four three-pers. Ingram, three -- yes! Amazing. The crowd and just being here, the lights, it was just -- it once in a lifetime. Reporter: Coach Luke Walton even gave him the game Hell of an opening night, man. The W country cheering on Andre tonight. Th for watching on a end with night. I'vid muir.I O see you right back heomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.