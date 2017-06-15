{"id":48074389,"title":"Lawmakers turned ballplayers suit up for the big charity baseball game","duration":"1:50","description":"After shooting in Alexandria yesterday, both sides of the aisle have put the focus on unity and raising money for good causes.","url":"/WNT/video/lawmakers-turned-ballplayers-suit-big-charity-baseball-game-48074389","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}