Transcript for Loyola-Chicago's secret weapon: Sister Jean

Finally tonight here, America strong. And sister Jean certainly is. March Madness. Loyola-chicago. With back-to-back nail-biting victories. The players, the fans, overjoyed. And thankful for their secret weapon. You met Jean Dolores Schmidt right here. She motivates us before the games. Reporter: Praying with them before the games. I'm curious what you say to the team before they head out that could help all of us, honestly? I say a prayer, but sometimes there's a little more than talking to god in the prayer. But I do begin with good and gracious god, we hope to win this game. We ask for your courage. We already have the confidence. I pray for the other team, perhaps not as hard. Oh. Reporter: But we understand, sister Jean. The next game, tomorrow against Nevada. And another prayer ready to go. Amen and go ramblers.

