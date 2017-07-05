Transcript for Macron wins French presidential election over Le Pen by a landslide

Good evening thanks for Doris on this Sunday I'm Tom jobless and we begin with that breaking news out of France the world watching the high stakes presidential election there. Centrist candidate Emanuel Lecrone appearing with his wife. Celebrating a decisive victory over the far rights Marine Le Pen winning by a landslide margin of about thirty points. A huge celebration for the new. Thousands of supporters cheering waving French flags and tonight president trump congratulating France's new leader. This election testing the strength of the populist wave that put Donald Trump and office and took Britain out of the EU in the breads and boat. ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is live in Paris. May be down at Duluth this was the moment of victory. Supporters of many over prune overjoyed and filled political crime in their country who've come. There's triumph. An early lead in this crowd many of these voters thought the solar plants itself was at stake so this victory. It's especially. Oh. A crowd at just 39 becomes France's youngest leader since Napoleon. And tonight he walked into history. Telling the crowd. You're gonna do today. Because it did the bus even. Everyone said it was impossible. But. They didn't know frank. Victories a resounding rejection of the far right national. There was some of his opponent. We'll remove him. Projections tonight join winning 65%. To 35% overlook it and they're bitter battle drew in two American presidents Barack Obama endorsing the crone I am supporting Emanuel my chrome. To lead you forward. And president trump all but officially endorsing Le pen. Recently calling her the strongest on borders in the strongest on what's been going on in France where French voters. It was about two diametrically opposed views of their future. The Penn anti European Union anti immigration anti Islam Lecrone pro EU pro immigration more comfortable with diversity. For many voters it was more about it. Pleading look. Are you happy that he blond or happiness you lost your. Be honest both. Many look. And how do you. I had been known as the services are friends now. In fact microns victory marks a halt in the mark to populist nationalism that helped put Donald Trump for the White House but tonight the president tweeting. Congratulations to Emanuel Lecrone on his big win today as the next president of France I looked very much forward to working with him. And president. Weighing in tonight and Terry ray joins us live now from Paris Teri the big story we're following this week it was that Haq a book crohn's campaign. It evidently had no impact on the results but the bigger question tonight. What is this victory mean for nationalism and populism for Euro. This is a defeat for that camp no question Tom but. The polls across the world in many countries show that voters. Are still dissatisfied with the elites in politics have been held to the looking for new approaches on trade and terrorism and immigration itself. This is Le pen's loss but that new nationalism lives on. Terry Moran with the big election results tonight Terry thanks so much.

