Transcript for Major development in the Russia investigation

Meantime on capitol hill, the sudden move to step aside the leading the house investigation into Russian med ling and possible collusion is now recusing himself. Our correspondent finding him as he left the capitol hill. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: On capitol hill today, house intelligence committee chairman Devin nunes rushing to get out of town. Congressman? Reporter: Dodging questions after recusing himself from the Russia investigation because he is now the subject of a house ethics probe. Did you disclose any classified information? I issued a statement, and you guys have it, so. Why did you change your mind though? You had said this was all politics? I sent out a statement and that's my -- my statement. Will stand. But your response to the complaint specifically. Did you disclose any classified information? I told you I sent out a statement and my statement will stand. Reporter: The house ethics committee releasing few details, saying only that the committee is aware of public allegations that representative Devin nunes may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information. Nunes blaming several left-wing activist groups, adding, "The charges are entirely false and politically motivated." The congressman has been under fire for weeks. A member of the president's transition team, nunes accused of being too close to the white house to conduct an impartial investigation into Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion, especially after he claimed to have evidence that members of team trump were picked up in incidental surveillance, and he rushed to the white house to brief the president. What I've read bothers me, and I think it should bother the president himself and his team. But just days later, it was revealed that very intelligence nunes shared with the president was given to him by white house aides. Today, the top Democrat on the house intelligence committee, applauding nunes for recusing himself. Is this enough to put your investigation back on track in terms of public perception? I certainly hope so. It should be. Cecilia Vega now with us live from the white house. Who will be heading up the house investigation. That job goes to Texas congressman Michael Conaway. He's now promising to conduct a bipartisan investigation. Also helping them though trey Goudy, the person who chaired that select committee investigating Benghazi. David. Cecilia Vega back at the white house. Now the showdown over the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.