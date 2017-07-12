-
Now Playing: Index: Manhunt underway in Atlanta after deadly robbery
-
Now Playing: Major highway pileup in Michigan
-
Now Playing: So. Cal. fire danger prompts widespread wind emergency alert
-
Now Playing: Views from above a wildfire
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battling a blizzard of embers and ash
-
Now Playing: People scrambling to escape the flames but not their humanity
-
Now Playing: Ex-cop sentenced for shooting death of Walter Scott
-
Now Playing: Outdoor holiday lights ignite, cause Tennessee house to catch fire
-
Now Playing: Toddler in hospice care gets chance to sit on Santa's lap for the last time
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan tries saving neighbor's home during Thomas fire
-
Now Playing: Giant gingerbread house opens for the holiday season in NYC
-
Now Playing: GMA' Hot List: Tiffany Haddish forces George Stephanopoulos to dance
-
Now Playing: Thomas fire leaves Ventura County neighborhood almost deserted
-
Now Playing: Mom of unarmed black man responds to ex-cop's sentencing
-
Now Playing: Trump slurs speech while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish talks breaking into comedy industry, why Kevin Hart is her 'comedy angel'
-
Now Playing: Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court
-
Now Playing: Strip mall destroyed by California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Mom and son's history-of-dance talent show performance goes viral
-
Now Playing: Ayesha Curry and Anthony 'Spice' Adams kick off the annual 'GMA' cookie search