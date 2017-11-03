Transcript for Major nor'easter to hit early next week

We turn now to bitter cold weather tonight. Winter storms on a way and a major nor'easter approaching early next week. Cars skidding off icy highways in the northeast. A fire truck rolling over on interstate 89 in New Hampshire. This Alaska airline smashing into de-icing truck. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano with the images coming in. Reporter: Tonight, this giant snow slide in Washington state, trapping 42 high school students on a field trip. We heard it was going to snow, but we didn't know it was going to snow this bad. Reporter: The students safe, but road crews say they could be stuck there until Monday. Some kids needed medication and only packed a certain amount, so I guess they're helicoptering in. Reporter: Across the much of the country, a bitter March cold snap causing headaches for travelers. Did you hear anything about an accident on the bridge on Lehigh? Affirmative. We have police on the way. Reporter: Icy conditions triggering this 25-car pileup in Allentown, Pennsylvania, no injuries there. I spun this way and then a car hit me from the side and I completely turned all the way around. Reporter: A tow truck turning over this fire truck that crashed in New Hampshire. Overnight in Boston, an Alaska airlines plane smashing into a de-icing truck at Logan international airport. The bucket portion of the de-icer clipping one of the plane wings, and firefighters rescuing the trapped worker. I hear people yelling from the back, they were yelling stop the plane stop the plane! Reporter: In Tennessee, a taste of what's to come for millions across the northeast. That taste of what's to come. Right to rob with the forecast. Rob? Hi, Rebecca. The late-season cold snap is setting the stage for a big snow event. Now, blizzard watches for coastal New York, including Boston and new England. But first a quick-moving mid-south snowmaker. The big event will come from that northwest storm that's going to dive south for Minneapolis for the monday-morning rush. Explosive coast Al energy for Monday and Tuesday. Potential potentially crippling event. It continues, rob. Thank you. Now to the deadly house fire in Pennsylvania, triggering a new debate over the potential dangers of hoverboards. A 3-year-old girl killed when

