Major nor'easter to hit early next week

More
Winter storms, bitter cold weather and icy temperatures mark the prelude to next week's impending arctic blast.
2:36 | 03/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major nor'easter to hit early next week
We turn now to bitter cold weather tonight. Winter storms on a way and a major nor'easter approaching early next week. Cars skidding off icy highways in the northeast. A fire truck rolling over on interstate 89 in New Hampshire. This Alaska airline smashing into de-icing truck. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano with the images coming in. Reporter: Tonight, this giant snow slide in Washington state, trapping 42 high school students on a field trip. We heard it was going to snow, but we didn't know it was going to snow this bad. Reporter: The students safe, but road crews say they could be stuck there until Monday. Some kids needed medication and only packed a certain amount, so I guess they're helicoptering in. Reporter: Across the much of the country, a bitter March cold snap causing headaches for travelers. Did you hear anything about an accident on the bridge on Lehigh? Affirmative. We have police on the way. Reporter: Icy conditions triggering this 25-car pileup in Allentown, Pennsylvania, no injuries there. I spun this way and then a car hit me from the side and I completely turned all the way around. Reporter: A tow truck turning over this fire truck that crashed in New Hampshire. Overnight in Boston, an Alaska airlines plane smashing into a de-icing truck at Logan international airport. The bucket portion of the de-icer clipping one of the plane wings, and firefighters rescuing the trapped worker. I hear people yelling from the back, they were yelling stop the plane stop the plane! Reporter: In Tennessee, a taste of what's to come for millions across the northeast. That taste of what's to come. Right to rob with the forecast. Rob? Hi, Rebecca. The late-season cold snap is setting the stage for a big snow event. Now, blizzard watches for coastal New York, including Boston and new England. But first a quick-moving mid-south snowmaker. The big event will come from that northwest storm that's going to dive south for Minneapolis for the monday-morning rush. Explosive coast Al energy for Monday and Tuesday. Potential potentially crippling event. It continues, rob. Thank you. Now to the deadly house fire in Pennsylvania, triggering a new debate over the potential dangers of hoverboards. A 3-year-old girl killed when

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46070646,"title":"Major nor'easter to hit early next week","duration":"2:36","description":"Winter storms, bitter cold weather and icy temperatures mark the prelude to next week's impending arctic blast.","url":"/WNT/video/major-noreaster-hit-early-week-46070646","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.