Transcript for Major retailers just hours away from rolling out deals for Black Friday

Next tonight, your money. We're just hours away from big sales. Nearly 70% of Americans doing their holiday shopping between Black Friday and cyber Monday. The secret to the best deals may depend on when and where you shop. ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis with your money. Reporter: Retailers across the country tonight, readying for the deal hunting deluge. It all begins Thanksgiving Thursday. Best Buy kicking things off in stores at 5:00 P.M. Target and Walmart at 6:00 P.M. Both offering in-store customers up to $300 in gift cards with purchase of the iPhone 8 and 8 plus. Face the crowds at Best Buy and you can get this 50-inch 4-k smart TV for $180. A $320 savings. And at toys "R" us, in-store exclusives like this Lego sets 40% off. And this three-story Barbie townhouse, 50% off. Many other deals hitting store websites just after midnight tonight. At target, the Xbox One on sale for $190, plus a $25 gift card with purchase. And at Walmart, this iPad, $249. $80 in savings. Many of those discounts just hours away. Expect to see the best deals on electronics like phones, tablets, computers and TVs. For the clothes, Tom, wait until we are closer to Christmas. That's when the discounts really get good. 40% off the Lego sets? Reporter: That's right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.