Major storms cause flash floods across the country

More
Wisconsin declares a state of emergency while some towns north of Chicago are underwater.
2:05 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major storms cause flash floods across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48626435,"title":"Major storms cause flash floods across the country","duration":"2:05","description":"Wisconsin declares a state of emergency while some towns north of Chicago are underwater.","url":"/WNT/video/major-storms-flash-floods-country-48626435","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.