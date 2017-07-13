Major storms cause flash floods across the country More Wisconsin declares a state of emergency while some towns north of Chicago are underwater. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Major storms cause flash floods across the country This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Flash Flood Fears in Texas After pounding the Gulf Coast, Tropical Depression Bill is pushing forward in Texas, threatening the rest of the state with heavy rain and possible flash floods. Now Playing: Flash Flood Fears in Texas

