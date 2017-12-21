Transcript for Major winter storm on the move this holiday season

Good evening. And it's great to have you with us here on a Thursday night. And tonight, millions of Americans are on the move for this holiday, and right along with them, unfortunately, a major storm moving across the country, too. Snow already from the cascades to the rockies tonight. Whiteout conditions in north Dakota. Several inches of snow today from Colorado to Michigan. Dangerous conditions on the roads in Denver tonight. Authorities say more Americans will be traveling this year than last year. A record number, in fact. As you can see, more than 97 million expected on the roads this holiday week. 51 million expected to fly in the coming days. But this storm is moving through some major travel hubs, and will effect travel on so many highways and interstates. So, we begin tonight with meteorologist rob Marciano, he's live here in New York with the latest track. Good evening, rob. Reporter: Good evening, David. This storm coming out of the rockies is going to expand across the eastern half of the country. Really impacting just about everybody there. Let's go with what's happening right now. The leading edge of this snow, the lead blockers from Minneapolis to Green Bay to Buffalo. Just a couple of inches tonight. That low cranks up across the mid south. Heavy rain from Dallas up through I-40, in through Tennessee, Memphis, Nashville could see some delays there. A wintry mix north of I-90. See delays tomorrow, I think again on Saturday. Looks like mostly rain for I-95, the coastal areas, but that's still going to be a difficult drive. Delays in New York and D.C. And Atlanta. By Sunday, the cold air replaces all of that, but a potential for a little storm developing on Christmas day, just how much snow potentially falls, we don't know. But the cold air, David, certainly will be in place by then. All right, watching for that, as well, on Christmas day. Rob Marciano leading us off tonight. Rob, thank you.

