Transcript for Man charged in wife's 'cold medicine murder' 'obsessed' with movie: Police

Back now with a bizarre twist in a grisly murder case. An aspiring pastor accused of fatally stabbing his wife, telling a 911 dispatcher he took too much cold medicine. Now, new court documents that may reveal a chilling obsession with a very violent film. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Investigators say they've discovered the secret life of a North Carolina man who said too much cough medicine is to blame in the alleged killing of his wife. I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed. And I think I did it. Reporter: 29-year-old Matthew Phelps, an aspiring pastor, was charged in September for fatally stabbing his wife after making this 911 call. I took coricidin. I know it can make you feel good, so -- a lot of times I can't sleep at night. Reporter: An autopsy showed Lauren Phelps was stabbed 123 times. New court documents show police say Phelps was obsessed with the movie "American psycho" and that his private Instagram shows him dressed as the main character, a serial killer. And according to court documents, a friend told police that Phelps "Expressed interest in what it would be like to kill someone." Bayer, the makers of coricidin tells ABC news, "There is no evidence evidence to suggest that coricidin is associated with violent behavior." This is about stabbing someone 123 times. That makings it a lot harder to blame it on just about anything. Reporter: Phelps is behind bars tonight. He's being held without bond. We have reached out to his attorney. We have not yet heard back.

