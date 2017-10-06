Transcript for One man takes to the skies for a tense and scary marriage proposal

Finally tonight, a small plane flying in the air with engine trouble. It doesn't exactly sound like a love story, but sometimes passion and turbulence go hand in hand. We might have to land in the field. I'm not even kidding you. Reporter: You may find Anthony bordignon's sense of romance a bit twisted. That's he and his girlfriend, Katherine Wareham. He's a licensed pilot who just convinced the love of his life they may have to make a crash landing. Can you grab the checklist? Reporter: Anthony tells her the engine is failing, he needs her to guide him to the ground. Can you start from the top please? Reporter: He tells Katherine to grab the flight emergency checklist. Nearly frozen with fear, Katherine obliges -- This one? Forced landing? Reporter: Katherine trying to compose herself, starts reading. Set altitude. Determine wind direction. Got it. Reporter: Now, listen closely. You'll hear what Anthony is really up to. Ten. Verify flight ring is engaged. Reporter: She reaches the last command. Initiate ring engagement procedure. Reporter: Initiate the ring engagement procedure. That's right. No emergency. This is a proposal. Go on, please. I hate you! Can you keep reading through the steps, hon? Will the pilot in command love the passenger forever? Will you marry the pilot in command? Reporter: Anthony reaches over and hands her the ring. I can't! Reporter: And while you might expect Katherine would be furious with her romantic prankster -- Don't ever do that to me again! Reporter: She's not. In fact, she now calls him her fiance. I love that story. They get married next weekend. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Have a great evening. Good night.

