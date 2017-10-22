Transcript for Manhunt in Tampa after 3 murders in 2 weeks

Next, new developments on the manhunt for a possible serial killer on the loose in Tampa. Three victims in less than two weeks. Authorities looking for the person seen on video. Hoping they can give information leading to an arrest. Victor Oquendo is in Tampa. Reporter: Tonight, police blanketing the neighborhood where three people were gunned down within two weeks and ten blocks of each other. This is our worst nightmare. Reporter: No leads, except for this video of someone wearing a hoodie. I was sitting in my living room, I heard the shots. Reporter: The first shots claimed the life of Benjamin Mitchell on October 9th. Four days later, a body was found down the street and around the corner. And the most recent victim, Anthony naiboa, killed last Thursday, 200 yards north of the first shooting. We met naiboa's family as they brought flowers and balloons to the spot where he died. It's a shame, I won't be able to see and talk to him no more. Reporter: Residents being told when th leave their homes, not to walk alone. Neighbors marching together over the weekend, letting the killer know he's outnumbered. We're in this for the long haul. We're going to find this person. Victor, joining us live now. Police are taking no chances when it comes to this killer. They have specific instructions for the residents? Reporter: Police are telling neighbors to stay vigilant, and don't take any chances. Anyone seen walking alone at night will be stopped and questioned. Tom? Victor, thank you. Next, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, new allegations against a famous movie director.

