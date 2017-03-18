Transcript for Manhunt for teacher who allegedly abducted student

Now to the nationwide man hunt here at home in a possible abduction case. A teacher accused of kidnapping a teenaged student. The amber alert so disturbing to many parents and educators. ABC's Eva pilgrim has the latest on this developing story. Reporter: Tonight, the frantic search for that missing Tennessee teen and her former teacher. Authorities saying the student is in imminent danger. The teacher's own wife, going before cameras, with a desperate plea. Let me speak directly to my husband. Tad, this is not you. Reporter: Authorities say 50-year-old tad Cummins was a health science teacher at 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas' high school. Tonight, Cummins accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the teen. Now, one of Tennessee's ten most wanted. Authorities extending the amber alert nationwide. The teen missing since Monday. We have no idea where these individuals could be right now. This is a dire situation for this young girl. Reporter: Investigators say around 7:30 A.M. Monday, a friend dropped Thomas off at a shoney's in Columbia, Tennessee. Shortly after, security video shows Cummins filling up his silver Nissan rogue SUV at a nearby shell gas station. Hours later, Thomas is considered missing. Detectives say Monday afternoon the pair were tracked in Decatur, Alabama. Since then, their trail has gone cold. Please do the right thing and turn yourself into the police and bring Beth home. Reporter: Authorities say Cummins is carrying two handguns and warned the two may have changed their appearance since they were last seen. Tom. Eva pilgrim for us tonight. Eva, thank you so much.

