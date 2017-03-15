Manhunt underway for freeway shooter in California

More
The suspect shot and wounded two people in their cars in what appears to be a random act of violence.
1:14 | 03/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for freeway shooter in California
We turn now to the urgent manhunt tonight for a gunman targeting drivers on a California freeway. Shooting from his car, wounding two victims in separate random attacks. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent search for a gunman, suspected in two separate shootings on a California highway. We have a report of additional shots fired. Just be advised. Reporter: Terrifying rush hour drivers. The first shooting just after 6:30 P.M. A passenger in the backseat of a car traveling westbound on the 210 freeway near rialto, shot in the leg. It looks like I have a rear window shattered. And that's a separate call? Reporter: 15 minutes later, a second shooting. This time, a driver shot at multiple times, hit in the arm while headed eastbound on the same highway. Police say both victims were shot at by someone driving along the freeway. They are searching for a male in his 30s or 40s with long, dark hair driving a dark sedan. It's very brazen. It's very cold. We don't know if it was a random act or if there was some other motive. Reporter: Both victims are expected to survive, and California highway patrol is now searching the area for surveillance cameras. In the meantime, they are asking drivers to remain vigilant. Kayna, in California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46159268,"title":"Manhunt underway for freeway shooter in California","duration":"1:14","description":"The suspect shot and wounded two people in their cars in what appears to be a random act of violence. ","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-freeway-shooter-california-46159268","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.