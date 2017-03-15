Transcript for Manhunt underway for freeway shooter in California

We turn now to the urgent manhunt tonight for a gunman targeting drivers on a California freeway. Shooting from his car, wounding two victims in separate random attacks. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent search for a gunman, suspected in two separate shootings on a California highway. We have a report of additional shots fired. Just be advised. Reporter: Terrifying rush hour drivers. The first shooting just after 6:30 P.M. A passenger in the backseat of a car traveling westbound on the 210 freeway near rialto, shot in the leg. It looks like I have a rear window shattered. And that's a separate call? Reporter: 15 minutes later, a second shooting. This time, a driver shot at multiple times, hit in the arm while headed eastbound on the same highway. Police say both victims were shot at by someone driving along the freeway. They are searching for a male in his 30s or 40s with long, dark hair driving a dark sedan. It's very brazen. It's very cold. We don't know if it was a random act or if there was some other motive. Reporter: Both victims are expected to survive, and California highway patrol is now searching the area for surveillance cameras. In the meantime, they are asking drivers to remain vigilant. Kayna, in California.

