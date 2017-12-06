Transcript for Manhunt underway for 4 inmates who escaped from Oklahoma jail

or $0 copay. There's an urgent manhunt at this hour for four inmates who escaped in Oklahoma. One of them an accused can I recall. Tonight, new details coming in about the escape. ABC's Phillip Mena on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, a desperate manhunt. Four escaped prisoners on the run in Oklahoma, one charged with murder. For authorities it's all too familiar. The inmates escaping through a ventilation system. Two of them did the very same thing in March. There's an area between the ceiling and probably about a ten-foot wall, they're able to jump over to an air vent. Reporter: Watch, surveillance video from the March escape showing three inmates first leaving a middle cell and then climbing into that vent. Them got in a fight and so everybody was focused on the fight and they never saw them go over the wall. Reporter: The sheriff says overcrowding at the jail is partly to blame. David, crews are fixing that ventilation system. Tonight, authorities telling this community to remain vigilant.

