Transcript for Marine vet's emotional support dog bites fellow passenger aboard Delta flight

To the index tonight and what's called an emotional support dog, authorities say the dog mauling a passenger on a delta jet in Atlanta. He was seated next to marine traveling with the dog. Jackson expressed concern about the dog and then heard growling and then a scream. His face was covered in blood. Around his eyes, his nose, his cheeks, his shirt, when he walked out he had a cloth over his face and it was just completely bloodied. Jackson was take on the the hospital. There's new studiy suggesting moderate drinking may be riskier than thought. Around five large glasses of wine over a week over the course of 30 years are worst off in their mental ability. It's a girl and a boy. Actor George Clooney and wife Amal welcoming twins Ella and Alexander, their first children. Spokesmen announcing the arrival. Saying they're doing healthy and doing well congrats to that growing family. When we come back -- America strong tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.