Transcript for Mass shooting at church in small Texas town

We begin with the breaking news, a mass shooting at an American church. A gunman opening fire during a service at the first Baptist chur in Sutherland springs, a tiny town just southeast of San Antonio. At least 27 killed, including the pastor's 14-year-old daughter. Dozens more injured. Many of them airlifted to nearby hospitals. FBI special agents now on the scene. An entire town in shock. As they learn the devastating news. This massacre, now the deadliest church shooting in America, and the fourth deadliest in modern history, behind Las Vegas, Orlando, and Virginia tech. We've just learned the president has been briefed several times, both he and the first lady expressing condolences. Joining an entire nation asking why. And law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as Devin Kelley. We start with Marcus Moore on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, a tiny Texas town, the site of a massacre. The shooting inside a Baptist church. First responders descending on the scene. Ambulances racing to the first Baptist church in Sutherland springs, Texas. Authorities say it started about 11:20 A.M., this morning, when a gunman walked and opened fire. Reportedly walked in, starting shooting, then went outside when he was shot and took off. Word quickly spreading through the town. A pastor from a neighboring church arriving to help. We all are prepared we're going to hear names and we're going to know every one of them. There's no words. There's just, this happens in New York, in big cities. No one is safe. Reporter: Texas rangers securing the scene. The FBI and ATF investigating. Erica Hearn dornandez was one of the first on the scene. Families starting to arrive. Two helicopters have just landed. This is an ongoing investigation. Reporter: 27 dead, including the pastor's 14-year-old daughter. At least two dozen injured. The gunman who opened fire, now dead. Marcus joins us live. You just reported the shooter is dead. And tonight we're learning police had to track him down. Reporter: We know tonight police were able to track him down about 20 minutes north of the church here. But tonight, so many questions about why so many people had to die here tonight. Back to you. Marcus, thank you. And tonight, we're still unclear about a motive. But we're learning more about

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.