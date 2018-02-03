Transcript for Massive 'bomb cyclone' pounds Northeast

end it pi horrific driving up and down the east coast tonight. The hurricane-force wind gusts reaching more than 80 miles an hour, and the nor'easter has been deadly. The pile of this plane struggling, aborting the landing. There is a grand stop at Newark after stops on Laguardia and JFK. The storm surge several feet. This from sagamore beach in Massachusetts. The poke knows in Pennsylvania tonight, and look at this. The nor'easter as seen from space right there along the northeast. We have the track of this at this hour, and ABC's gio Benitez is in Massachusetts leading us off. Reporter: Blasts of waves shooting into the air, and overcoming the seawall as that monster nor'easter lashes the east coast. Coastal flood alerts stretching from Maryland to Maine. The wind starting early, and getting stronger. You can just see we're already feeling these wind gusts of 35 miles per hour, probably even more. Along the Massachusetts coast, the highest gust clocking in above 85 pimiles per hour, the kind of wind you see in hurricanes. This seawall here is about 20 feet high. Waves are already jumping over the wall here. Even peeling the siding right off homes. The powerful mix of rain and wind, flooding streets, overtaking vehicles. First responders using a front-end loader to rescue stranded residents. Children carried to dry land. A raft used to rescue this pair and a dog. Tierngts the high winds creating chaos. More than 2.2 million customers losing power. Gusts toppling a semi in Rhode Island. Another on its side northeast of Baltimore. This school bus overturned in Pennsylvania. The driver injured, but no students on board. Trees crashing onto vehicles across the region, and onto houses too. Tragically, outside Richmond, Virginia, a 6-year-old died after a tree fell onto his fap family's home. The major storm bringing snow further inland, bringing in more than a foot in some places. Whiteout conditions outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, Christina grateful to be alive. If I hit that tree at probably a few feet in front of me, I don't think it would be -- I would be here to tell the tale. And gio Benitez with us from a very windy, stormy Massachusetts tonight. The storm surge, a big concern at this hour, and gio, if you can hear me, the worst is yet to come? Reporter: Absolutely, David, and this incredible wind that you are seeing right now, this is actually coming off the ocean, and when that high tide rolls in later tonight around midnight, we can see a record-breaking storm surge and some serious flooding here, David. All right, gio. You and the team stay safe.

