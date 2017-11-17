-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Suspect in campus explosion believed to be former student, police say
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs nursing home near Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Boy born with genetic disorder inspires others with lessons in courage and acceptance
-
Now Playing: New developments in the manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore
-
Now Playing: Massive inferno engulfs a senior-living facility outside Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Mom turns son's drawing into a 'masterpiece'
-
Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on how he prepared for Justice League role
-
Now Playing: Watch this dad's emotional reaction after a dentist fixed his teeth
-
Now Playing: Woman turns smoothies into works of art
-
Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on acting career and landing a role in 'Justice League'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden speaks out on allegations
-
Now Playing: Rev Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Explaining the tax reform plan
-
Now Playing: Mom turns son's mischievous drawing on a wall into gallery masterpiece
-
Now Playing: Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome
-
Now Playing: Toddler trying to get a bite of her dad's potatoes is all of us
-
Now Playing: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden reads apology letter from the senator
-
Now Playing: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden speaks out about sexual misconduct allegations against senator
-
Now Playing: Celebrities lash out at Trump administration over reversing ban on elephant trophies