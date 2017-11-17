Transcript for Massive inferno engulfs a senior-living facility outside Philadelphia

There are two major fires to report on tonight. First authorities coming before the cameras a short time ago near Philadelphia revealing some residents of a senior living facility are still unaccounted for tonight. That fire burning quickly through the buildings overnight. An urgent effort to get 160 people out. Neighbors racing in to help and ABC's Eva pilgrim is outside Philadelphia on the scene. Reporter: Tonight authorities in a desperate search for those unaccounted for in the massive inferno that ripped through this assisted senior living facility outside Philadelphia. Police asking for a mass casualty response with many additional ambulances. Reporter: More than 400 emergency workers scrambling through the night to save the elderly residents, many couldn't escape on their own. Desperate blanket-wrapped patients loaded onto school buses. The road crowded with wheelchairs and beds. Firefighters attacking the blaze from above on ladders. One of our firefighters went as far as he could until he could feel his helmet actually start to melt. Reporter: Tonight officials trying to make sure everyone got out. We can't get into the structure. It's too unsafe so the origin and cause is undetermined at this point. In the massive rescue, 160 residents and workers evacuated. 27 taken to area hospitals, mostly with smoke inhalation.

