Transcript for Mayor resigns after pleading guilty to theft of property

Next tonight here, the mayor of Nashville resigning in disgrace today. She had already admitted to an affair with her bodyguard, but tried to hold onto her job. But then today. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: She may be smiling, but this is Nashville's now former mayor in a mug shot tonight. What is your conditional plea to the charge of theft of property, guilty or not guilty? Guilty. Reporter: In court today, 54-year-old Megan Barry agreed to resign from office and pay back the city $11,000 in travel and overtime expenses that came from her affair with this man, sergeant rob forest. He was the head of her security detail, and a guy whose paycheck she was signing. While my time as your mayor concludes, my unwavering love for this wonderful city and its great people will never come to an end. Reporter: Sergeant forest resigned five weeks ago, when the popular democratic mayor was forced to publicly admit to their affair. Can you say when it ended? Yes, it's over. Can you say when? Yes, it's over. When did it end? It's over. How did it end? It ended with saying, "It's over." Reporter: The former bodyguard also has to pay up. The $45,000 in salary he received while he and the mayor were cozy. All of this is happening during a national conversation over sexual harassment in the workplace. And state authorities are still investigating this tonight. David? Steve, thank you.

