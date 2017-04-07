Transcript for Memorable ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday

way. The incredible ways some are celebrating the fourth of July. Reporter: In gatlinburg, Tennessee, they love the fourth of July so much they start early -- real early. A minute after midnight, that's their tradition. In oxford, Mississippi, the little ones showing their patriotism. In micanopy, Florida, known as the town that time forgot, a convertible float and a throwback to simpler times. Across the country, 15,000 immigrants are celebrating the fourth for the first time as American citizens. Like these kids, 41 of them from 14 countries naturalized aboard the "Us us Iowa" in southern California. At the ballparks, everything from special socks to commemorative Jerseys, a reminder baseball is America's pastime. And tonight, when you look up, know that beyond the fireworks, sitting among the stars are two Americans celebrating this great country's birth in the cosmos. Astronauts Peggy Whitson and jack fisher, sending down this video from the international space station. Check out those pants. Peggy posting on Twitter, here's what happens when space folk take some pictures to show their usa pride. Happy birthday, usa. Thanks so much for watching on this fourth of July. I'm Tom llamas in New York. David will be right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.