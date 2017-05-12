Transcript for Near miss at New York's JFK Airport

Next tonight here, news of that close call at New York's JFK airport. A passenger plane coming in for a landing on the wrong runway. Another plane sitting in its path. Here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: The apparent close call at JFK tonight. When the pilots of a Mexican airliner, apparently lined up to land on the wrong runway. A runway a delta jet was readying to take off from when the pilot of the commuter jet sees a bigger plane coming right at him. Looks like a plane on final. Yeah, I see that. Um. 4231, cancel takeoff clearance. Reporter: It was cleared to land on run WWAY 13 right which is about 10 thousand feet to the south. That's where the delta jet. Was already rolling to take off. Polaris 880, yore lining up for 1-3-right. Ch -- To your left, make a left turn, you're lining up for the wrong runway. Go around. Polaris 880. Polaris 880, go around, turn left! Reporter: That's the Mexican jet liner going around. It's unclear how close it came to the delta jet at the end of that same runway. Tonight, the FAA says it's aware of the incident. Its controllers ordered that go-around order. David. David Kerley, our thanks to you

