Transcript for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he did not try to blackmail woman

here to the sex scandal swirling around a rising Republican star, Missouri's governor, and a bombshell report, alleging he had an extramarital affair and that he threatened the woman into silence. The former Navy S.E.A.L., husband and father said he admitted to being unfaithful, through his attorney, but he denies the rest. Here tonight, ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, Missouri governor Eric greitens, a former Navy S.E.A.L. And rising Republican star, admits that about the time he announced his run for office -- But most importantly, I am a very proud husband and father. Reporter: -- He was cheating on his wife. That admission comes after audio was released of a woman describing a sexual encoter she says she had with the politician in 2015. In the audio, recorded secretly by her now ex-husband, she claims greitens tied her and blindfolded her. Quote, "I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, you're never going to mention my name, otherwise, there will be pictures of me everywhere." The governor insists he never tried to blakemail her. The 43-year-old governor switched parties just before kicking off his campaign. This election is all about -- Reporter: Tonight, his wife stands by him. "We have a loving marriage and an awesome family. Anything beyond that is between us and god." Tonight, the governor insists any allegation of violence is completely false. It never happened, he says. Meanwhile, the woman on those audio tapes isn't commenting. David? David Wright tonight.

