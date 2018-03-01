Transcript for Monster storm batters entire East Coast

We turn now to that storm, slamming into the east coast. As I mentioned, that track now shifting, which means more snow and hurricane-force winds are possible. Some calling this a winter bomb cyclone. Right now, the storm barrelling up the coast, snow and freezing rain in Florida and Georgia. In the mid-atlantic overnight. And here in the northeast by morning. Tomorrow's commute will be treacherous. Dangerous conditions already on I-95. A multivehicle pileup in south Carolina. At this hour, several states of energy already, blizzard warnings in effect. ABC's Steve osunsami from Georgia now. Reporter: The storm they're nicknaming the bomb is shutting down highways, air pots and cities don't, turning lives literally upside down, from Florida to Maine. We're asking, if you don't have to be out here, please don't be out here right now. Reporter: Already, 17 people have died in the bitter cold and now this. Roads are so slick in the Carolinas, they're pulling drivers like this one out of ditches. On I-95 tonight, crews are responding to this multicar pileup. I think everyone is completely freaking out, as you can see, the town's shut down. Reporter: In south Georgia, where snowplows are as rare as snowflakes, police report that more than 220 people have been hurt in accidents near Savannah alone. This was our slippery trip there. It's just ice. We are on top of ice. This is the most snow this region has seen in nearly 30 years. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida. Reporter: Florida highway patrol shutting down long stretches of interstate 10 because of this, take a look. The bridges -- frozen over. Reporter: Stacy Pelosi and her husband Vince are trying to fly home to New York, but all flights are canceled and now the storm is heading to where they need to be. Thank goodness I overpacked. Reporr: In Massachusetts, they're brags for a nor'easter. We've bought lots of water. We do have heat in the house, which is great. Reporter: Many schools are already closed tomorrow. Bracing up and down the coast tonight. Steve osunsami with us live from Savannah. We see the frozen fountain behind you, Steve. And this ice is already causing power outages tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. 50,000 people here in Georgia and Florida are in the dark tonight and that number is expected to rise as the storm continues to move north. But there's another issue on this end of the storm, all of this ice is expected to melt and then refreeze, which means days of icy roads. Steve, our thanks to you. Let's get right to ginger zee. The traffic shifting. More snow now, and possible hurricane-force winds? Reporter: This storm is rapidly intensifying. It's happening now. It's a storm that brought savann Savannah, Georgia, more snow they've seen since 1989. Overnight, it will attack the mid-atlantic coast. That's where you see the blizzard warnings popping up. That's where the wind gusts get above 35 miles an hour. You do not want to be on theed radios. You're not going to be able to fly out of a lot of the airports by the mid-morning and it moves up into the afternoon into new England, coastal new England is where we see 70-pl 70-plus-mile-an-hour winds. There's some of the snow swaths of what to expect. More than six inches in a lot of spots. And the cold behind it, David, is even colder than we've seen already. Wind chill advisories as far south as boca raton, Florida. Ginger, thank you. We turn next to North Korea tonight, and president trump's

