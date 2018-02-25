Mother and daughter grabbing their guns to turn the table on alleged serial robber

More
Family fighting back on armed robbery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, speaking out on how they stopped one-man crime spree.
1:33 | 02/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother and daughter grabbing their guns to turn the table on alleged serial robber
to discuss, guns. Thank you. Next tonight, the armed robbery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A mother and daughter grabbing their own guns to turn the tables on the alleged serial crook. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Gratitude at this intense showdown with an accused armed robber. The mother and daughter confronted by this man carrying a shotgun. Tina ring says her reaction was instinctual. The next thing I know, I have my gun, and I shoot him. And I shoot him again. Reporter: The alleged robber shot in the leg, yet relentless. Wrestling the gun away, pistol whipping her. Her daughter grabbing the gun and shooting him at point-blank range. IV they run out and call 911. She saved my life. You saved my life. Reporter: Their actions helping officers track down a suspect police say they've been searching for for weeks. I feel outstanding that he can no longer go out and hurt or harm anyone. Reporter: We're told the suspect is still being treated. Charges have still not been filed. Thank you. And a major update tonight on the flu-killing drug that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53352259,"title":"Mother and daughter grabbing their guns to turn the table on alleged serial robber","duration":"1:33","description":"Family fighting back on armed robbery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, speaking out on how they stopped one-man crime spree.","url":"/WNT/video/mother-daughter-grabbing-guns-turn-table-alleged-serial-53352259","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.