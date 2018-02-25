Transcript for Mother and daughter grabbing their guns to turn the table on alleged serial robber

The mother and daughter confronted by this man carrying a shotgun. Tina ring says her reaction was instinctual. The next thing I know, I have my gun, and I shoot him. And I shoot him again. Reporter: The alleged robber shot in the leg, yet relentless. Wrestling the gun away, pistol whipping her. Her daughter grabbing the gun and shooting him at point-blank range. IV they run out and call 911. She saved my life. You saved my life. Reporter: Their actions helping officers track down a suspect police say they've been searching for for weeks. I feel outstanding that he can no longer go out and hurt or harm anyone. Reporter: We're told the suspect is still being treated. Charges have still not been filed.

