The mother of a woman who fell overboard the Carnival Triumph says they spoke minutes before her daughter disappeared.

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
0:58 | 01/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The mother of a woman who fell overboard the Carnival Triumph says they spoke minutes before her daughter disappeared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52591508,"title":"The mother of a woman who fell overboard the Carnival Triumph says they spoke minutes before her daughter disappeared.","duration":"0:58","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/mother-woman-fell-overboard-carnival-triumph-spoke-minutes-52591508","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.