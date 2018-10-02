Transcript for The Mud Angels helping find memories after the massive mudslide in California

Finally tonight, gone in an instant. A lifetime of memories taken away from so many after those massive mudslides in southern California. Now, a group of volunteers is proving all is not lost. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Entangled in debris and buried in mud for more than a month. Look it, it's someone's blanket. This is an antique quilt. Reporter: This is the stuff that matters and those forever changed. Jodi and Johnny Goldberg lost their home here in January's deadly mudslides in montecito, California, and everything in it or so they thought. Some of their precious photos turning up miles away. They're a piece of our lives that I actually get to tangibly touch. Reporter: Found and returned by a group of volunteers who call themselves the mud angels. It's a high school diploma. You just found it. Some out every day searching. And posting pictures of what they find, on facebook.t- the page started by Erin Doherty. So far restoring and reuniting more than 100 keepsakes with their owners. This teddy bear, washed and stitched back together. This quilt, passed down for generations. It's a good feeling. Reporter: And back with the goldbergs', a full circle moment. Someone else's beautiful family right here. Reporter: More treasured memories unearthed and entrusted to the mud angels. Marci Gonzalez, ABC news, California. A big thanks to those mud angels. And thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Good night. Omarosa in tears, what she is whispering about the trump

