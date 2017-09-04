Transcript for National manhunt for Wisconsin gun store robbery suspect

And next tonight, new concerns about a Wisconsin man. Already accused of stealing weapons and sending a manifesto to the president. Now, questions about who may have filmed him, and concerns this dangerous suspect may be targeting churches. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, as the manhunt intensifies for that self-proclaimed revolutionary, potential new sightings. Officers stepping up patrols at places of worship after they say a man possibly matching Joseph Jakubowski's description walked into this church asking unusual questions. Parishioners cancelling palm Sunday services. Will you have extra patrols heading into Easter Sunday? We hope to have him in custody before Easter Sunday. Reporter: The 32-year-old on the run since Tuesday. Authorities say he stole high-powered handguns and he was filmed mailing this manifesto to president trump, detailing his hatred for politicians and police. Y'all have no idea what's about to happen. Reporter: Deputies also questioning the man who filmed that video. You hear him talking throughout the recording but don't see him. Remember this face. Game time. You'll never forget this face. Reporter: The duo walking from inside the post office to the mailbox. Agents investigating more than 400 tips and releasing this photo of Jakubowski from a Wisconsin gas station. Asking anyone who has seen him to call 911. Police tell us the man who filmed that video is not being held nor charged with any crime. We're told he's cooperating. Adrienne, thank you. We have an update on the terror attack in Stockholm. Authorities revealing new

