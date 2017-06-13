Nationwide manhunt for two dangerous inmates who escaped custody in Georgia

The career criminals overpowered and killed two prison guards before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
Transcript for Nationwide manhunt for two dangerous inmates who escaped custody in Georgia
We turn next here at home, the desperate manhunt the inmates getting away in a stolen vehicle they car jacked. Officials now warning they're armed and dangerous. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Georgia authorities tonight tell us they're stepping it up. They need to surrender before we find 'em. I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers. That's what I saw. I have their blood on my shoes. Reporter: Police are desperately searching for these two fugitives -- 43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24 year old Ricky Dubose, both are career criminals who were serving hard time, and police say one of them is a member of the ghost faced gangsters, a white supremacist prison gang. There's a deputy on the scene. I'm assuming that the shooters have escaped. Reporter: The bus ride, where they escaped early this morning was unscheduled, and was moving 33 inmates from one prison to another. Police say the two men broke through a locked barrier in back, and attacked prison transfer sergeants, Christopher Lamonica and Curtis Billue. They were killed with one of their own guns. Be advised, just been they carjacked a white male in a graygreen Honda automobile. Reporter: Police are looking for this green Honda. Late this afternoon, they believe they broke into a home north of here and changed clothes. Next to a chaotic and deadly scene here in New York City,

