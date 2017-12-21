Natural gas explosion levels house and kills at least 1 person

To the index. The deadly house explosion in Phoenix. Fire officials say at least one person was killed, another critically hurt when the house was leveled. Fire officials believe a natural gas leak is to blame. To the hospital shooting in Cincinnati. Police say a gunman pulled out two handguns as he walked through that metal detector at the university of Cincinnati hospital. An unarmed security guard was wounded, confronting the suspect. The gunman opening fire as an offduty officer rushed through the door. The suspect then taking his own life. And the royal photo shoot. Prince Harris and Meghan Markle releasing the official engagement portraits today. They will spend Christmas with the royal family, and, of course, the wedding will be held at Windsor castle on may 19th.

