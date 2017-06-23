Transcript for Negotiating tips for buying cars

Next tonight here, your money. You've seen the car ads with the fourth of July coming. Tonight, our team back at it, this time with tips. Which fees can you bargain down, perhaps eliminate at the dealership? ABC's kayna Whitworth helping to save your money tonight. The Ford summer sales event. Reporter: The summer sales are on. What's your best deal? Reporter: And dealerships are dropping prices for the holidays. But before you go shopping, how do you know if you're getting the best deal? Ah, I'm not sure. Reporter: What can we expect from the dealership markup wise? A fair profit for a dealership, 200 bucks, everybody is happy. Reporter: When it comes to negotiating, experts say title and licensing fees, a destination fee are nonnegotiable. But other items on the contract, like documentation, marketing and dealer fees are. There is always room. Reporter: Avoid the dealership all together. With carvana.com. Buy your car online and they will deliver it to your home. Return it if you're not happy. They say it saves customers more than $1,400 on average. And remember that negotiating power when you're leasing. You can ask the dealership to pay off your previous lease, wave your driveoff fees and include damage forgiveness. David? Kayna, thank you.

