Transcript for Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Next tonight here, Neil diamond revealing his battle with Parkinson's disease. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: He's been performing for half a century. But tonight, Neil diamond has bad news for his friends. "It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring," he said. ??? cutting short his 50th anniversary tour on doctor's orders after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. ??? Sweet Caroline ??? Reporter: The last time we saw him, bundled up on new year's, his hands were shaking slightly as he warmed up the crowd in times square, but otherwise, showed no signs he might be struggling himself. Symptoms of Parkinson's include tremors, stiffness and potential speech difficulties. He'll continue to write and record. His music has helped plenty of others weather tough times. Most famously in Boston after the marathon bombing. ??? Sweet Caroline ??? ??? good times never seemed so good ??? Reporter: Tonight, diamond is thanking his fans, saying "This ride has been so good, so good, so good. Thanks to you." A number of fans who had been hoping to attend some of the upcoming concerts have been donating their ticket refunds to Parkinson's research. Well, tonight, Neil diamond and his wife expressed thanks for that, calling it a silver lining to this announcement. David? David, thank you. We are all pulling for an American favorite tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.