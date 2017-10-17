Transcript for NFL commissioner speaks out post-NFL owners meeting

And we begin with breaking news from the NFL. The NFL commissioner coming before the cameras just moments ago here in New York City and revealing that owners today did not ask players to do what the president wants them to do, to stand during the national anthem. Moments ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying they were not asked to stand, and players who were there at the meetings saying progress was made on bringing attention to the reasons some were kneeling about in the first place. There were protests outside this high stakes meeting, and ABC's Adrian Bankert leading us off. Reporter: Late today, the NFL commissioner saying he did not ask the players to do what the president wants them to do. Stand for the national anthem. We did not ask for that. Reporter: Team owners met face to face with players in NFL headquarters in New York. Both sides saying this was a step in the right direction. This is the first time we got to sit down in front of ownership. We felt like they were receptive. We felt like there was real dialogue. We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. Reporter: It comes after president trump said this -- Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, get that son of a Off the field right now, out, he's fired. Reporter: Today, Dallas cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who says his players must stand or be benched, confronted by a protester. Look at the vid Yoes of the police getting away with murder and tell me that the players are wrong to protest it. Reporter: Darius butler of the colts who has taken a knee in solidarity with protests of racial injustice, says players will make their own call. It's going to be an individual choice. I think the ownership, the team and the league, and the players, I think we're going in the right direction. And Adrienne Bankert joins us live from New York City tonight. The question tonight, is this final? They're planning on more meetings? Reporter: You know what, they are planning on more meetings. The players and the owners are expected to get together to discuss this within the next couple of weeks. But they've got to come up with something definitive. There are still a lot of fans out there who believe that players who kneel are disrespecting the anthem and the military. David? But so far, Adrienne, the owners have not asked those players to stand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.