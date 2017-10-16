Transcript for NFL owners to meet after facing legal action from Colin Kaepernick

Next here, the NFL owners meeting in New York City, and all of them facing lawsuits from Colin Kaepernick, who claims the league and the owners worked together to deny him work. Here's ABC's Ryan Smith. Reporter: Tonight, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, taking on the NFL. Accusing the league and team owners of come colluding to keep him sidelined. ??? And bright stars ??? Reporter: The cause, Kaepernick says? His refusal to stand during the national anthem last season, as a protest against racial injustice. The grievance alleges teams wanted to sign him, only to mysteriously go silent with no explanation. While Kaepernick played six seasons for the 49ers, and took them to a super bowl, some three dozen other quarterbacks have been signed since he last played. Get that son of a Off the field right now. Out. He's fired. Reporter: Last month, president trump reignited the take a knee debate. Today, he stood his ground. You're disrespecting our flag and you're disrespectingur country. Reporter: Tonight, all teams asked to preserve documents that could relate to the case. Kaepernick has to meet a high burden of proof to show collusion. The NFL isn't commenting. David? Ryan Smith, thank you.

