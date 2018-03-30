Transcript for Noor Salmon acquitted in Pulse nightclub massacre trial

Next to the stunning verdict in Orlando. The widow of the pulse nightclub attacker found not guilty of helping carry out the worst terror attack in America since 9/11. The jury siding with Noor Salman's defense describing her as a victim. Afterward with her lawyers about to go free. OMAR Mateen killed 49 people and killed 53 in the name of ISIS before he was killed by police. ABC's Victor Oquendo is there in Orlando. Reporter: Nearly two years after the massacre at the pulse nightclub, an Orlando jury finding the wife of OMAR Mateen not guilty of helping her husband carry out a terrorist attack. We knew from day one she was innocent and thank god it came out. Reporter: Noor Salman sobbing as the verdict was read as victims sat silent. Prosecutors argued the 31-year-old mother knew what her husband was planning, going with him to scout targets and buy ammunition. Showing the jury this video of Mateen the night of the massacre at one of those potential targets Orlando's Disney springs, where prosecutors say he planned to hide an ar-15 in this stroller, but they said he was spooked by police presence, and searched for nightclubs in his gps instead. Jurors saw the horror of that attack in footage of Mateen entering the club later that night, then coming back in with an assault rifle an opening fire. But the defense says since Mateen made a last minute decision to go to pulse, there was no way his wife could have known. When we looked at all of the facts, it was clear that she didn't know. Reporter: Federal prosecutors also tried to argue Salman misled FBI agents during 11 hours of questioning before signing this statement saying, "I wish I could have done the right thing, but my fear and reality was holding me back." But her statements not recorded and that interrogation without a lawyer. In the end, jurors were swayed by the defense who argued Salman was easily intimidated, an abused wife and simple-minded woman with a low iq. Outside the pulse nightclub today a small crowd gathered to voice their disappointment with the verdict. One of the things that I wanted today was some sense of closure. You didn't get that? No. I don't have that. Reporter: Here outside pulse nightclub, flatout angry and telling me now that the trial is over, it's time to move forward. Noor Salman is expected to move back to California to continue life with her son who is now 5 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.