Transcript for North Korea and South Korea attend historic talks

We turn next here to high stakes talks set to begin between north and South Korea. The first between the warring nations in two years. It was just last week here, we showed you this image. South Korea firing up the hotline with the north. This comes amid nuclear tensions with the U.S. And North Korea. ABC's Martha Raddatz in Seoul tonight for us. Martha? Reporter: David, the olympic games may be the focus of these talks, but this could be a dramatic step in improving relations between the north and south. The setting is historic, that truce village that straddles the heavily fortified border, and of course this comes amid the nuclear weapons standoff. Kim Jong-un likely just one or two tests away from having the ability to hit the U.S. President trump has applauded these talks, David, and said he would be willing to talk to Kim if certain conditions are met.

