The NTSB joins Costa Rican authorities to investigate a deadly plane crash

More
The plane plunged to the ground moments after takeoff, killing 10 U.S. passengers and two pilots.
1:47 | 01/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The NTSB joins Costa Rican authorities to investigate a deadly plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52087785,"title":"The NTSB joins Costa Rican authorities to investigate a deadly plane crash ","duration":"1:47","description":"The plane plunged to the ground moments after takeoff, killing 10 U.S. passengers and two pilots. ","url":"/WNT/video/ntsb-joins-costa-rican-authorities-investigate-deadly-plane-52087785","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.