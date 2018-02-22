Transcript for Three nursing home staffers now charged in 2014 death of WWII veteran

We turn next tonight to the nursing home workers facing charges in Georgia. Accused in the death of a world War II veteran. His family installing a hidden camera in his room. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Help me! Reporter: One of the nurses charged with keeping this man alive is now charged with his murder tonight. This is the moment, caught on camera at a senior care facility in 2014, when prosecutors say that the nursing staff first started ignoring the cries of 89-year-old James Dempsey. The father, grandfather and World War II veteran was dying and begged them for help six times. You're having anxiety, that's all. Reporter: A second nurse and an aide are also charged with neglect. In a sworn deposition from 2015, that second nurse, Wanda Nuckles responds to the disturbing video. Shouldn't you be doing chest compressions right now? Yes. Reporter: At one point, something got the three of them laughing. The indictment says they only started cpr to create the false impression that they were trying to save his life. Dempsey's family, who planted the hidden camera, can't understand. You would have never thought that people would just let a person die. Reporter: None of the three women have entered a plea at this point, and the company that runs the nursing home is not responding. The family sued the facility, and reached a settlement.

