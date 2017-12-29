Transcript for The NYPD is preparing an unprecedented security operation for New Year's Eve

The bitter cold presenting a security risk for the police guarding the new year's eve crowds. Revelers in times square will be raising concern in what could be in under those layers and thick coats. How the NYPD is preparing for that possibility and others like never before. Reporter: About 48 hours to go before a million people descend upon times square and the unprecedented security operation is underway. Police tackling it from above ground, underground, and from the air, preparing to soon shut down all garages within the secure perimeter, to ward off potential truck bombs, and clear everyone out, before screening each person who comes into times square. From the magentometers, to the explosive detection canine or vapor wake dogs, to the explosive trace machines that we will similar to the airports -- where we can swab the handles of the bag and put it through a machine in a few seconds. Reporter: Cities adding extra security. In Philadelphia police are on high alert. In New York City umbrellas and bags banned. Snipers on rooftops will be ready to act. And those vapor wake dogs able to sniff out even a trace amount of explosives that could be hidden under the many layers revelers will be wearing in what could be the second coldest new year's eve on record. We are working in conjunction with fdny and ems to make sure we have the appropriate number personnel there and the ability to get around through the emergency lanes. And gee -- with more than a million people packed inside a small area what are officials doing to prepare for emergencies related to the weather? Reporter: Well, Tom, they're really urging people to dress warmly because remember, frostbite can set in in a half an hour. Police are preparing for people to get sick out here. Tom. Those crowds will be waiting for hours. Gio, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.