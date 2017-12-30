Transcript for NYPD ramps up security for Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration

challenge here in New York City tomorrow night. The New York City firefighter will be on the scene providing medical support to anybody overcome by the elements, and ABC's Marcus Moore is also in times square tonight. Reporter: An unprecedented security effort taking shape, tonight at the crossroads of the world -- barricades, already in place and police officers with a watchful eye at nearly every corner. It will be thousands of uniforms out there. They will be at the checkpoints. Reporter: For the very first time, police officers screening hotel and restaurant guests near time square for explosives and weapons. Bomb sniffing dogs, a network of 10,000 cameras, and police officers in subways and in the air, ready to respond. I feel safer. Security everywhere. Yeah. Reporter: But along with security, there's the weather threat. Those bone chilling temperatures stretching as far south as Texas ft. Worth's outdoor new year's event canceled because of "Extreme temperatures" in new York, officials warning revelers who will be standing outside for hours to dress appropriately. With this thermal camera we see just how important it is to keep that all important body heat close. That red and Orange color capturing heat escaping. With windchills during the ball drop expected to feel like the single digits, officials bracing for the possibility of medical emergencies. Marcus Moore joins us live now in times square. We know authorities are worried about folks getting frostbite tomorrow night. What is the plan for treating people who get sick? Reporter: Dan, we're talking about people -- all of these people here who could be exposed to the elements for hours re tomorrow in times square. There are emergency crews that will be in place, as well as emergency lanes to move people to the hospital if needed. We are seeing barricades in times square. And police are on guard as the stage is being set for tomorrow night's big show, Dan. Marcus Moore, thank you very much.

