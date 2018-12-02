Transcript for The Obamas each unveil their official portraits

To the index of other news on a Monday night. The father who lunged at former usa gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, a Michigan prosecutor telling the ap now that no charges will be filed against the father. He did apologize to the court. Got a lot of support. Nassar has been sentenced to up to 175 years. The former baseball all-star accused of drug trafficking. Esteban Loaiza arrested in San Diego. He spent 14 years in the majors playing for eight teams. The experimental flu drug making headlines tonight. The so-called flu killer, the company claims it works three-times faster than Tamiflu, helping to kill the virus in 24 hours. It could be available as early as next year. Not soon enough. And new editions to the national portrait gallery. Former first lady Michelle Obama unveiling her official portrait today. And president Obama revealing his, showing him surrounded by greenery. Many weighing in on social media about both works of art. And president Obama responding to his portrait and his wife's. I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love. I tried to negotiate less gray hair. I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that, as well. The gallery's portraits are the first of a former president and first lady to be painted by African-American artists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.