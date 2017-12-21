Transcript for Officer who shot and killed Minneapolis bride-to-be has not answered investigator's questions

Next tonight, the search for answers in the police shooting of a bride to be in Minneapolis. Jus tine damond called 911 to report a crime. One of the responding officers then shooting and killing her when he arrived on the scene. That officer has never answered investigators' questions. The prosecutor caught on vitd yoep, questioning the investigation. And tonight, so is Justine's family. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, the secret holiday party recording stirring outrage for the family of Justine damond, killed by a Minneapolis police officer in her own driveway. Investigators. They don't work for me. They haven't done their job. Reporter: That's hennepin county attorney Mike Freeman unknowingly being recorded by activists while he criticizes the investigation and admitting the officer who shot damond five months ago still hasn't spoken to him. He won't answer my questions. And he doesn't have to. Reporter: July 15th. Three weeks before her wedding, damond called police to report a possible assault after hearing screaming in her alley. Female screaming behind the building. Reporter: Responding to that call, squad car, lights off, officers Matthew harrity and Mohammed Noor. Harrity later telling investigators they were startled by a noise when damond suddenly appeared on the driver's side. Reporter: Her heartbroken father, after learning of the recording is demanding justice. We are deeply concerned about the possibility that the initial investigation was not done properly. Reporter: Freeman now apologizing in a new video. I was wrong to discuss both the agency's work and what discussions we were having internally. Reporter: And David, the prosecutor expects to release new details on a possible charging decision next week. David? Alex Perez.

