Next, to Colorado, and new developments in that ambush that killed one deputy and injured four more. The suspect in that deadly shooting identified as 37-year-old Matthew reel, an Iraq war veteran that had ranted online about law enforcement. Tonight, new details about those messages, and questions about whether warning signs were missed, here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: In highlands ranch, Colorado, 2018 is beginning with a life ended. Shots fired, shots fired. Reporter: Five officers responding to a disturbance call early Sunday and two civilians in a violent ambush. The person with the gun is inside the apartment still. Reporter: 29-year old deputy zackari Parrish, married with two young daughters, was killed. We have one deputy down inside the apartment. Reporter: Tonight, the wounded officers are in stable condition. Libertarian candidate for sheriff of Douglas county. Reporter: The gunman, 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, was killed by a S.W.A.T. Team. He was already on law enforcement radar for rants against police. Lying scum bag. Reporter: Riehl posted these photos last year shooting a rifle. He graduated law school at the university of Wyoming. But after several nonsensical Facebook rants against the school and staff last fall, the assistant Dean issued a warning telling students and faculty if they saw Riehl or his car to call police. In this day and age, law enforcement has to consider indicators of somebody having mental health issues and factor that into whether they are either planning to commit a crime or are capable of committing one. Reporter: Riehl also served in the Wyoming National Guard deploying to Iraq in 2009 and honorable discharge in 2012. And Tom, you can see just how untension this fire fight really was. If you take a look up here, this apartment building is absolutely hitled with bullet holes. The windows broken, not just here, but some of the buildings around it. Over an hour and a half, the suspect fired more than 100 shots.

