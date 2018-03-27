Transcript for Officials to oversee police probe into officers' shooting of unarmed black man

In California tonight, the attorney general is now on the case, as tensions remain high after police shot and kill Ed stephon Clark, an unarmed black man. Video shows Clark running from police. Police firing 20 times. The a.g.'s move comes just 24 hours after a tearful plea from Clark's grandmother and family. ABC's kayna Whitworth from California. Say his name! Stephon Clark! Reporter: After days of protests, tonight, officials in California's capital city calling for calm. The Sacramento police department announcing the state's attorney general will oversee the investigation into the shooting death of 22-year-old stephon Clark. My team and I at the California department of justice will do everything in our power to ensure that this investigation is fair, thorough and impartial. Reporter: The move, coming after Clark's grandmother made this tearful plea. I want justice for my baby. I want justice for stephon Clark. Show me your hands! Stop, stop! Reporter: Police video capturing Clark as he attempts to flee. Then, the fatal confrontation. Show me your hands. Gun, gun, gun! Reporter: Two officers firing 20 shots. They say they thought Clark was holding a gun, but he was found with only a cell phone. Why did they have to shoot him? Send in the dogs, send a taser. Why? Why -- y'all didn't have to do that. And kayna Whitworth with us tonight. Police say they're going to release more video from the shooting? Reporter: David, police tell me tonight they plan on releasing several more videos, and you can see behind me, the demonstrations that are planned here in front of the district attorney's office and another planned at a city council meeting. They also have Clark's funeral scheduled for Thursday. David? All right, kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.